Old Crescent Triumphs Over UL Bohemian in Division 2A of All-Ireland League

Old Crescent Rugby Football Club marked a significant victory in the Division 2A of the All-Ireland League, dominating their Limerick rivals, UL Bohemian, with a scoreline of 34-7 at Takumi Park. This triumphant win has propelled Old Crescent’s hopes for promotion, placing them within striking distance of UL Bohemian, who currently hold the fourth place in the league.

Match Highlights

The match kicked off with Old Crescent applying early pressure, which led to a successful try by their player, Sean Donnarumma. The try was expertly converted by Ronan McKenna, gaining an early lead for Old Crescent. Not to be outdone, UL Bohemian responded with a try of their own, scored by their captain, Liam Neilan. The equalizing score of 7-7 was achieved after a successful conversion by Harry Byrne.

Turning Tides

However, the match took a turn when disciplinary issues saw Bohs reduced to 13 players. Seizing the opportunity, Old Crescent capitalized with further tries by Joe Rickard, Daithi Byrnes, and a final bonus-point try by replacement Evan Creaven. McKenna showcased his prowess with all conversion attempts, even adding a drop goal, steering Old Crescent to a comfortable victory.

Team Depth

The match line-ups included several replacements for both teams, indicative of the squad depth. Notable was the performance of the Limerick teenager, Stephen Kiely, who scored one of Ireland U20s four tries in their draw with a Leinster Development XV at Energia Park on Friday last. The depth of the squads presents a promising future for both teams in the league.