Oklahoma Sooners Outlast Oklahoma State Cowboys in Thrilling Bedlam Series Clash

In a thrilling display of collegiate basketball prowess, the Oklahoma Sooners clinched a hard-fought 66-62 victory over arch-rivals Oklahoma State Cowboys in the latest installment of the Bedlam Series. The nail-biting encounter took place on February 10, 2024, at the Lloyd Noble Center, with both teams showcasing their determination and skill in an intense match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

A Tale of Two Halves

The first half saw the Sooners' defense dominate proceedings, limiting the Cowboys to a mere 26 points and holding them to a dismal 31% field goal percentage. Jalon Moore, the standout junior forward for the Sooners, led the charge with 10 points, while Le Tre Darthard contributed 9 points in a strong first-half performance.

Oklahoma State, however, refused to go down without a fight. Rallying in the second half, they managed to close the gap, thanks in large part to an impressive showing by Javon Small, who tallied 18 points and 5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Despite their valiant efforts, Oklahoma State was unable to overcome the Sooners' defensive tenacity and timely scoring.

Key Performers and Statistic Highlights

For the Sooners, Moore finished the game with a team-high 15 points, while Milos Uzan added 16 points and 5 rebounds. Javian McCollum also chipped in with 20 points, providing a crucial offensive spark for the victors. Despite shooting a lackluster 38% from the field, Oklahoma made up for it with their defensive efforts and a solid 7-for-18 performance from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, saw Small's 18 points accompanied by strong performances from teammates Bryce Williams and Keyontae Wright, who tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Cowboys connected on 7-of-23 three-point attempts but were ultimately undone by their poor shooting from the field and the charity stripe, making just 11 of their 20 free throw attempts.

Technical Fouls and Turnovers

In an unusual turn of events, the game saw three technical fouls called against the Sooners, with Godwin, Moore, and Oweh each receiving one. Oklahoma State, however, managed to keep their cool and avoid any technical infractions. The Cowboys also committed 13 turnovers, compared to the Sooners' 11, in a contest that was marked by its physicality and intensity.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Oklahoma Sooners celebrated their hard-earned 66-62 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The triumph marked a significant milestone in the storied Bedlam Series, with the Sooners demonstrating their resilience and defensive prowess in the face of a spirited challenge from their arch-rivals.

With their sights now set on facing the No. 13 Baylor Bears in their next outing, the Oklahoma Sooners will look to carry the momentum from this crucial win into the remainder of the Big 12 conference season. For the Cowboys, the narrow defeat serves as a reminder of the fine margins that separate victory from defeat in collegiate basketball's most fiercely contested rivalries.