Sports

Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Oklahoma Sooners Brace for Challenge: Offensive Line Scramble for 2024 SEC Season

As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for their maiden season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in 2024, the offensive line is under scrutiny. The team has been hit hard by the departure of five key players, all of whom made significant contributions in the previous season. Walter Rouse, McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym, Cayden Green, and Tyler Guyton have all exited – four seeking NFL careers and one transferring to Missouri.

Strategies to Fill the Void

To fill this considerable void, Troy Everett, who boasts experience at guard and started at center in the bowl game, emerges as a potential replacement for Raym. Jacob Sexton also demonstrated potential, stepping in after Guyton’s injury. Transfer recruits Spencer Brown and Febechi Nwaiwu have been drafted in to vie for tackle and guard positions respectively. Nevertheless, the line still has open spots, and the Sooners may continue their talent scouting in the transfer portal.

The Role of Incoming Freshmen

Incoming freshmen, particularly Eddy Pierre-Louis and Eugene Brooks, who impressed at the Under Armour All-American events, could be contenders for the offensive line. Brooks, along with Daniel Akinkunmi, Pierre-Louis, Isaiah Autry, and Josh Aisosa, represent a cluster of linemen known for their physical prowess and work ethic. This could potentially enhance the line’s performance, contrasting with recent seasons.

SEC’s Offseason Transition

As the SEC heads into the offseason, Auburn football is experiencing its own transition phase. The coaching carousel in the SEC, notable players entering the transfer portal, and the upcoming signing period for recruits are all factors influencing the season. A football roster tracker is being updated to keep tabs on every entry and exit on the Tigers’ roster for the forthcoming 2024 season.

Texas A&M’s Plans

Meanwhile, Texas A&M’s head coach Mike Elko has bagged eight players through the transfer portal, with former Georgia kicker Jared Zirkel among them. However, the exit of pass-rusher Fadil Diggs leaves a gap in the defense, which has led to Elko extending an offer to Purdue Edge’s Nic Scourton. Scourton, who topped the Big 10 in sacks during the 2023 season, is mulling over a visit to Texas A&M and could make an immediate impact on their defense in 2024. He has called off his visit to Louisville and is still considering his options.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

