Oklahoma City to Host State Pinball Championship with National Implications

As the weekend rolls into Oklahoma City, the air thrums with anticipation. The stage is set at Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center, where a state pinball champion will be determined amidst the clattering symphony of steel balls ricocheting off bumpers and flippers. Twenty-four competitors, their eyes gleaming with determination, will vie for the honor and a golden ticket to the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) National Championship in Wisconsin come March.

The Resurgence of a Classic

Among the competitors is Shawn Lee, an IFPA representative and seasoned player, who stands testament to the unique and tactile nature of pinball—a refreshing contrast to our increasingly digital world. Once teetering on the brink of extinction in the early 2000s, pinball has since made a striking comeback, not just in Oklahoma, but nationally. The game's resurgence, a testament to its timeless appeal, is a tale of nostalgia meeting innovation, of a classic reborn.

Shawn Lee: A Pinball Enthusiast's Journey

Lee, who earned his spot at the national championship a decade ago, is optimistic about his chances this weekend. He carries with him not just the weight of his past experience, but also the pride of witnessing the sport's impressive growth. A trip down memory lane takes him back to the nationals in Las Vegas, a memory he holds dear as he anticipates the forthcoming challenge.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Pinball

As the competitors gear up for the pinball showdown, they are not just playing for the championship—they are playing for the future of pinball. With every flipper press and high score, they are fueling the sport's continued resurgence. Lee and his counterparts hope that their dedication and skill will inspire a new generation of pinball enthusiasts, ensuring the game's longevity in the face of an ever-evolving digital landscape.