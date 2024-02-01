OHSAA Adopts MaxPreps RPI for High School Basketball Seeding

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has ushered a new era in high school basketball seeding with the adoption of the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) system from MaxPreps. The system is designed to eliminate subjectivity, factoring in winning percentage and strength of schedule to determine team rankings. OHSAA's Executive Director Doug Ute emphasized that while coaches retain the power to select their games, seeding order might witness a shuffle.

St. Ignatius Takes the Lead in RPI Standings

The first release of the RPI standings places St. Ignatius at the helm with a .736 rating. Their impressive 14-3 record has been instrumental in catapulting them to the top. Trailing closely behind is Garfield Heights with a .715 rating, their unbeaten 16-0 record notwithstanding. Brecksville occupies the third spot with a .711 rating.

Local Districts Reflect Dynamic Rankings

The RPI rankings extend to the top 20 teams in each district, as well as additional area teams. In their respective districts, Lutheran West leads with a .714 rating, followed by Lutheran East at .689, Warren JFK Catholic at .665, and Mogadore at .634. These rankings provide a comprehensive picture of the teams' performance throughout the season and their standing in relation to other teams in the area.

RPI's Role in Upcoming Tournaments

These RPI scores will be pivotal in determining seedings for the imminent tournaments. The girls basketball state tournament draw will be held on Feb. 4, with the boys brackets to follow on Feb. 11. The introduction of this new method signals a significant shift in the way high school basketball tournaments are seeded, and it has garnered considerable support statewide.