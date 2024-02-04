Ohio’s Post-Season Girls Basketball Tournament: The Anticipation Builds

In the heart of the American Midwest, the excitement and anticipation of the post-season girls basketball tournament reverberate through the air. The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), using its Relative Performance Index (RPI) rankings, has revealed the pairings and game schedules.

Division II: Wilmington vs Indian Hill

Wilmington, the 8th seed, has had a commendable season with a 10-8 record. They will face off against the formidable 6th seed Indian Hill, boasting a 13-8 record. This thrilling encounter will take place on February 13 at Loveland High School.

Clinton-Massie vs Franklin

The second game in Division II will be a clash between the 13th seed Clinton-Massie, who stands with a 5-14 record, and the 14th seed Franklin, who holds a 7-13 record. This game is scheduled for February 21, also at Loveland High School.

Division III: East Clinton vs Blanchester

Sectional games at Wilmington High School's Fred Summers Court will witness a compelling match between East Clinton and Blanchester. East Clinton, the 19th seed with a 3-17 record, will be pitted against the 5th seed Mariemont on February 17. On the same day, Blanchester, holding the 18th seed position with a 4-16 record, will challenge the 2nd seed Norwood, which carries a strong 14-6 record.

The tournament will continue to enthrall basketball enthusiasts with additional games scheduled for February 20 and February 24. As the seeds have been sown, the anticipation for intense, adrenaline-fueled games escalates. In the girls basketball post-season tournament, the spirit of competition and the pursuit of excellence take center stage. The countdown has begun, and the teams are gearing up for the grand spectacle that lies ahead.