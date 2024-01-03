Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success

In the realm of college sports, the Myrtle Beach Bowl has unfolded as a battleground for aspiring athletes. This time, it was also a platform for two budding journalists, Ayden Crowley and Maria Monesi, who were handed the golden opportunity to cover the event for WOUB sports. The Ohio University’s Bobcat Football Team clinched a spectacular victory, elevating the essence of the coverage for these journalism students.

On the Ground Reporting and Professional Growth

Ayden and Maria, both seniors at Ohio University, plunged into the epicenter of this major sporting event, armed with their skills, ambition, and the backing of a prestigious program. The Myrtle Beach Bowl was not just another game; it represented a pivotal moment in their journalistic journey. The opportunity to cover such events is crucial for their professional growth, providing them with hands-on experience and opportunities to network within the industry.

Support from a Benefactor

Their journey to Myrtle Beach was made possible through the Larry Katz WOUB Sports Student Leadership and Production Fund. Established by alumnus Larry Katz, the fund supports student involvement in sports productions and covers critical expenses such as student wages and travel. Both Ayden, from Mason, Ohio, and Maria, from the Columbus area, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for this support, which has enabled them to pursue their dreams and create unforgettable memories.

A Memorable Culmination

The Bobcat Football Team’s victory at the Myrtle Beach Bowl was a historic success, marking a high point in their two-year journey covering the Ohio football team. For Ayden and Maria, the experience was more than just professional; it was personal. The trip was a testament to their dedication, their passion for journalism, and an affirmation of their choice to enroll in Ohio University’s esteemed journalism program.