Ohio State's Freshman Phenom: Jeremiah Smith Hailed as 'The Next Great One' by Michael Thomas

As spring football camp unfolds, a new star is rising on Ohio State's horizon, captivating both teammates and NFL talent alike. Michael Thomas, a revered alumnus and New Orleans Saints wide receiver, took to X to spotlight Jeremiah Smith, a freshman wide receiver for the Buckeyes, dubbing him 'The next Great one 100%.' Smith, a five-star recruit from Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory High School in Florida, has already started to leave his mark within the Ohio State football program, according to his teammates and coaches.

Advertisment

Early Impressions and Predictions

Smith's arrival at Ohio State has been met with considerable anticipation, given his No. 1 ranking in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rankings. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Smith possesses the physical attributes that make him a formidable presence on the field. His high school career, highlighted by 2,449 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns, sets the stage for his collegiate journey. Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown's comments, 'He's super smooth and athletic,' and 'This kid's just freaky,' underscore the high expectations surrounding Smith.

Michael Thomas: From Buckeye to NFL Star

Advertisment

Michael Thomas's endorsement carries significant weight, given his successful career trajectory from Ohio State to the NFL. During his tenure with the Buckeyes, Thomas racked up 113 catches for 1,602 yards and 18 touchdowns, laying the groundwork for his professional success. Selected by the Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Thomas has since become one of the league's standout wide receivers, even clinching the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year title in 2019. However, his recent seasons have been marred by injuries, making his engagement with Smith's budding career all the more poignant.

Rising Through the Ranks

Smith's integration into the Buckeyes' lineup is not just about his physical capabilities; his work ethic and attitude have also been praised. His ability to make one-handed catches and his overall athleticism have been highlighted, but it's his approach in meetings and workouts that have truly impressed. As the Buckeyes proceed with their spring practices, Smith's performance is being closely monitored, with many anticipating his potential impact on the team's fortunes.

As Jeremiah Smith steps onto the field, the weight of expectation is balanced by the excitement of potential. Michael Thomas's proclamation of Smith as 'The next Great one' is not just a nod to the freshman's talent but a reminder of Ohio State's legacy of nurturing football excellence. This endorsement bridges the past and future of Buckeye football, highlighting the cyclical nature of sports talent and achievement. With Smith's collegiate career just beginning, the journey ahead is as promising as it is challenging, setting the stage for possibly another great career born out of Ohio State's storied program.