en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season

In a surprising move, Perry Eliano, the safeties coach for Ohio State, will not have his contract renewed, as announced by the Ohio State’s Athletic Department. This marks the end of Eliano’s two-year tenure with the team that concluded with the 2023-24 football season.

A Stint of Mixed Success

Eliano was brought on board in January 2022 as part of head coach Ryan Day’s staff. He assumed the role of assistant defensive coach, with a specific focus on the safeties unit. Despite a clear improvement in the performance of this unit under Eliano’s guidance, his recruitment outcomes remained inconsistent. The decision to part ways with Eliano comes against the backdrop of a third consecutive loss to Michigan, sparking speculation about a connection between the two events.

The Defense Stands Strong

Interestingly, this change in staff occurs at a time when the Ohio State defense has been demonstrating remarkable prowess. Under the leadership of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the team boasts a national ranking of third in total defense. The Buckeyes’ defense has been stingy, allowing just 4.17 yards per play.

Record-Breaking Defense

Further highlighting the strength of the Ohio State defense, the team holds the top spot in the nation for opposing team touchdowns allowed. Over the course of the season, the Buckeyes conceded a mere 15 touchdowns. Given these impressive statistics, the decision to not renew Eliano’s contract raises questions about the future direction of the team’s defensive strategy.

In the wake of Eliano’s departure, major staff changes are anticipated across all dimensions of the Ohio State team, including offense, defense, and special teams. With a particular focus on the offensive strategy, these changes could impact the job security of head coach Ryan Day moving forward.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
The Rancho Christian girls basketball team began their season with a string of challenges. They were delayed due to eligibility issues with player transfers, a not-so-common scenario in Southern California’s girls basketball scene. Despite these hurdles, the team, under the guidance of Coach Marlon Wells, displayed resilience, not only securing impressive victories but also preparing
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
5 mins ago
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
6 mins ago
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
3 mins ago
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
3 mins ago
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
4 mins ago
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
26 seconds
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
41 seconds
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
49 seconds
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
1 min
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
2 mins
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
2 mins
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
2 mins
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
3 mins
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
3 mins
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
10 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app