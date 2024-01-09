Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season

In a surprising move, Perry Eliano, the safeties coach for Ohio State, will not have his contract renewed, as announced by the Ohio State’s Athletic Department. This marks the end of Eliano’s two-year tenure with the team that concluded with the 2023-24 football season.

A Stint of Mixed Success

Eliano was brought on board in January 2022 as part of head coach Ryan Day’s staff. He assumed the role of assistant defensive coach, with a specific focus on the safeties unit. Despite a clear improvement in the performance of this unit under Eliano’s guidance, his recruitment outcomes remained inconsistent. The decision to part ways with Eliano comes against the backdrop of a third consecutive loss to Michigan, sparking speculation about a connection between the two events.

The Defense Stands Strong

Interestingly, this change in staff occurs at a time when the Ohio State defense has been demonstrating remarkable prowess. Under the leadership of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the team boasts a national ranking of third in total defense. The Buckeyes’ defense has been stingy, allowing just 4.17 yards per play.

Record-Breaking Defense

Further highlighting the strength of the Ohio State defense, the team holds the top spot in the nation for opposing team touchdowns allowed. Over the course of the season, the Buckeyes conceded a mere 15 touchdowns. Given these impressive statistics, the decision to not renew Eliano’s contract raises questions about the future direction of the team’s defensive strategy.

In the wake of Eliano’s departure, major staff changes are anticipated across all dimensions of the Ohio State team, including offense, defense, and special teams. With a particular focus on the offensive strategy, these changes could impact the job security of head coach Ryan Day moving forward.