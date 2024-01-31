Ohio State Coaches Ramp Up Recruiting Efforts for 2025 Class, Visit Top Targets

Ohio State's wide receivers coach, Brian Hartline, has visited Winston Watkins Jr., one of the top targets for the 2025 class, in Florida. Watkins, a four-star wide receiver and the 126th-best prospect for his class, reiterated his ongoing interest in Ohio State and praised the player development programs at OSU. A former Colorado commit, Watkins had received an offer from OSU in June 2022 and has maintained regular contact with the team since. While Watkins' recruitment is still open, he plans to announce his decision on National Signing Day.

Ohio State Eyes Promising 2026 Tailback Amari Latimer

Running backs coach Tony Alford has extended an offer to 2026 tailback Amari Latimer from Georgia, a promising player who's already received more than 20 Division I offers. Despite not having a composite ranking yet, Latimer showcased his skills as a two-way player in his standout sophomore season.

Active Recruitment for the 2025 Class

Ohio State coaches are leaving no stone unturned in their recruitment efforts for the 2025 class. They have visited several priority targets, including top tight end prospect Nate Roberts and high-ranking linebackers Elijah Barnes and Tarvos Alford. The Buckeyes find themselves in competition with Oregon for Roberts, their top tight end target. They have also made multiple visits to linebackers Alford and Barnes, who are both top-100 prospects and highly regarded by the Ohio State coaching staff.

Significance of Carter Lowe's Commitment

In further developments, Carter Lowe, the latest Buckeye commit, is a significant addition to Ohio State's offensive line for the 2025 class. His recruitment process, skills, and potential to address Ohio State's offensive line issues are discussed in detail. Lowe is currently the sole offensive line commit for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class, underscoring the importance of his commitment to the team's recruiting efforts.