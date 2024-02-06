Ohio Records Second Consecutive Year of Deer Harvest Surpassing 200,000

Ohio's deer hunting season for 2023-24 has recorded a significant milestone, with the total deer harvest surpassing 200,000 for the second consecutive year. This achievement marks the twelfth time since 2002 that the state's deer harvest has exceeded this number. The final count for the current season reached the highest level in over a decade, with a total of 217,018 deer taken. This number is reminiscent of the figures from the 2012-13 season, demonstrating the robust participation and enthusiasm of hunters.

Comprehensive Hunting Season Statistics

The comprehensive total includes deer harvested during various seasons such as archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth seasons. All of these seasons commenced on September 9, 2023, and have contributed to the final tally. Notably, counties like Trumbull and Coshocton emerged among the top for deer culled, with 4,703 and 7,740 tagged respectively. The total deer taken during these seasons amounted to an estimated 12 million pounds of venison, some of which was donated to food banks across Ohio.

Robust Deer Permit Sales

Accompanying the high deer harvest numbers is the robust sales of deer permits. For the 2023-24 seasons, a total of 415,710 permits were issued to hunters across the United States. This figure not only demonstrates the high engagement level of hunters but also contributes to the economic impact of the hunting seasons. The statewide deer harvest has reportedly generated $1.9 billion in economic spending in Ohio.

Widespread Appeal of Ohio's Deer Hunting

Interest in Ohio's deer hunting was not limited to residents. Evidence of this is the permit purchases from all 50 states. This widespread appeal and participation in the state's hunting seasons point to the significance of Ohio's wildlife management and its role in the local economy. In fact, the research found that 5% of Ohio’s adults, about 500,000 individuals, participate in hunting, with 91% of those hunters engaging in deer hunting. These figures highlight the enduring allure of deer hunting in Ohio, both for residents and nonresidents alike.