Ogier Closes in on Evans in a Thrilling Day at Monte Carlo Rally

In an adrenaline-fueled day of rallying at the Monte Carlo Rally, nine-time event champion Sebastien Ogier whittled down the overnight lead of Elfyn Evans from 21.6 seconds to a mere 4.5 seconds across six gripping stages. Displaying his mastery on the track, Ogier seized victories in three of the day's six stages.

Ogier and Neuville: Masters of the Day

While Ogier was making his climb, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was not far behind. Despite a high-speed spin in the fourth stage, Neuville turned the tables by clinching victories in three stages, ending the day in third place, only 16.1 seconds behind the leader. Challenging conditions of dry asphalt roads, interspersed with icy patches and wet areas, pushed the drivers to their limits, making the race both exciting and unpredictable.

Challenges and Surprises

Hyundai's returning driver Ott Tanak had a less fortunate day, losing 41.9 seconds due to an icy patch and finishing 1m13.6s behind the leader. M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux and Hyundai's new recruit Andreas Mikkelsen also made it to the top six, with Mikkelsen marking his Rally1 debut. Gregoire Munster and Takamoto Katsuta, the sole other Rally1 driver, rounded out the top eight, with Katsuta bouncing back from a substantial time loss earlier in the day.

Rally Continues: A Tighter Battle Ahead

As the battle for the lead tightens, both Neuville and Ogier have expressed their eagerness for more equal conditions that would heighten the competition. With six more stages scheduled for Saturday and the final three stages on Sunday, the Monte Carlo Rally promises an exhilarating finish. In the WRC2 category, Nikolay Gryazin and Pepe Lopez traded leads in the afternoon, with Gryazin holding a slender lead of 1.3 seconds going into the next day.