OG Anunoby's Record-breaking Start with Knicks; Barrett and Quickley's Emotional Return to the Garden

OG Anunoby's move to the New York Knicks has been nothing short of historic. The hoops star has recorded a +173 net rating in his initial 10 games with the team, setting a new record for the highest plus/minus in NBA history for a player's first 10 games with a new franchise. Not only has Anunoby significantly improved the Knicks' performance on both ends of the court, but his arrival has also propelled the team to an 8-2 record over the 10-game span, boosting their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Thriving in the Big Apple

Anunoby's integration into the Knicks has exceeded expectations, especially on the defensive end. The forward has produced impressive offensive numbers, not recording a negative plus/minus ratio in any of his first 10 games. His +170 plus/minus ratio is a testament to his immediate and significant impact on the team's performance. The contrast in the Knicks' production when Anunoby is either on or off the court underscores his value to the team.

Managing Anunoby's Minutes

Despite Anunoby's success with the Knicks, concerns have been raised about his extensive playtime, considering his past injury history. Head coach Tom Thibodeau, known for pushing his players, appears to be doing the same with Anunoby. While the player's contributions are vital for the Knicks, it is equally important to ensure his longevity and availability for the postseason.

A New Chapter for Barrett and Quickley

Meanwhile, R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who were traded to the Toronto Raptors in the deal that brought Anunoby to New York, are preparing for an emotional return to Madison Square Garden. Both players have voiced their deep appreciation for the New York fans and the experiences they had playing for the Knicks. The trade, while emotional, has also boosted their performance, with both players improving their average points per game since joining the Raptors.

Barrett and Quickley are now integral parts of the Raptors' rebuilding efforts, following the trade of Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. As the Raptors focus on this new chapter, Barrett and Quickley are readying themselves to compete against their former team. Barrett, in particular, is eager to play against his former teammate, Julius Randle. Both players have expressed gratitude towards the Knicks organization for their initial opportunity in the NBA and are looking forward to the upcoming game with anticipation.