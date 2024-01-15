Offseason Shuffle: Nebraska's Football and Volleyball Teams Navigate Transfer Portal

Nebraska's football and volleyball teams are facing a significant reshuffling in the wake of the offseason's transfer portal. Former quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Casey Thompson have identified new institutions for their 2024 collegiate season, while Nebraska volleyball welcomes transfer middle blocker Leyla Blackwell. These changes come as Nebraska football sees early enrollees, and conversations about Husker history, the effect of weather on local activities, and new policy proposals that could impact Nebraska's public colleges and universities stir.
Chubba Purdy: From Nebraska to San Jose State
Former Nebraska quarterback, Chubba Purdy, has elected to transfer to San Jose State for the 2024 season. The move came after Nebraska signed five-star freshman Dylan Raiola, leading Purdy to seek greener pastures. His career includes stints at Nebraska and Florida State, where he completed 52.1% of his passes and recorded nine touchdowns. His decision places him in close quarters with his brother, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, and offers a fresh opportunity to continue his college career in the Mountain West Conference.
Casey Thompson: A Final Season at Oklahoma
Casey Thompson, who served as Nebraska's starter in 2022, is slated to play his final season at Oklahoma. Thompson has played for Texas, Nebraska, and Florida Atlantic, and his decision to join Oklahoma adds another chapter to his layered college career. He will need an NCAA waiver for a seventh season of eligibility due to his age. Oklahoma, which recently lost its starting quarterback to Oregon, now looks to Thompson as a potential seasoned option as they aim to rebuild.
Nebraska Volleyball and Football: New Additions and Early Enrollees
While the football team navigates the transfers, Nebraska volleyball is bolstering its ranks with the addition of transfer middle blocker, Leyla Blackwell. Similarly, Nebraska football is witnessing the arrival of early enrollees, signaling a new wave of talent and potential for the team's future. As these changes unfold, discussions about Husker history, the impact of weather on local events, and policy proposals affecting Nebraska's public colleges and universities continue to shape the state's athletic and academic landscape.