Officer Township Mourns the Loss of Respected Community Figure, Rob Porter

On Christmas Day, the township of Officer was covered in a blanket of sorrow as it mourned the loss of its cherished son, Rob Porter. The 81-year-old stalwart, revered for his unwavering commitment to the community, breathed his last at his residence, causing local landmarks, such as the Officer Recreation Reserve, to fly their flags at half-mast in tribute to his indelible legacy.

A Life Devoted to Officer

Born and raised in Officer, Porter shared a deep-rooted connection with his hometown, a bond that only grew stronger with time. Together with his wife Carol, the pair became affectionately known as ‘Mr and Mrs Officer,’ inseparable strands that wove the very fabric of the community. Porter’s influence was profound, his service spanning over four decades across various organizations including the Officer Community Association, local school council, and several committees related to sports, scouts, and church.

The Guardian of Officer Recreation Reserve

Among his many roles, Porter’s dedication to the Officer Recreation Reserve was perhaps the most striking. For an astonishing 51 years, he served as its president, guiding its transformation from a modest ground to a premier sports facility boasting two ovals and state-of-the-art amenities. His involvement was not limited to behind-the-scenes work; a sportsman himself, he played for the Officer Football Club, clinching the best and fairest award in 1961, and later coached junior and senior teams to glory.

A Legacy Remembered

Porter’s life was not confined to community service; he was also a respected plumber, a trade he embraced for over 60 years before passing the baton to his son Geoff. Retirement did not spell the end of his active life, as he continued to champion community causes such as the Save the Beaconsfield Reservoir Action Group. His tireless contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including the Cardinia Shire’s Stan Henwood Award and Senior Citizen of the Year.

As Officer mourns, Rob Porter’s legacy will continue to shine through his countless contributions. His story stands as a testament to the power of unwavering dedication and a love for one’s community. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a community forever indebted to his service.