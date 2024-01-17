Off to the Races Campaign: A Bid for Thoroughbred Aftercare

Immersed in a rich history and tradition, horse racing has carved out its unique niche among sports. It's an arena where the thunderous gallop of hooves, the cheers of the crowd, and the pulsating anticipation of victory coalesce into a mesmerizing spectacle. The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, recognizing this allure, has announced the launch of its annual Off to the Races Campaign—an online benefit auction designed to support a noble cause while offering unforgettable experiences to horse racing aficionados.

Advertisment

Going Under the Hammer: VIP Racing Experiences

From the charm of the Kentucky Derby to the grandeur of the Breeders' Cup World Championships, these VIP racing experience packages offer a unique peek into the heart of horse racing. There are 18 such packages up for grabs, each carefully curated to provide a mix of exhilarating and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences at major race days across renowned North American racetracks. The auction, set to swing into action on Thursday, January 25 at 10 AM EST, will conclude on February 2 at 10 PM EST.

The Cause: Supporting Thoroughbred Aftercare

Advertisment

While the winning bids promise a memorable time at the races, the proceeds stand for a cause that transcends the thrill of the sport—the welfare of thoroughbreds post their racing careers. The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance aspires to ensure these majestic creatures are bestowed with a life of dignity and care once they retire from the tracks. The funds raised from this auction will directly contribute to supporting accredited aftercare, emphasizing the organization's commitment towards these equine athletes.

A Shared Passion: Horse Racing and Its Enthusiasts

As much as the race itself, it's the shared passion among horse racing enthusiasts that amplifies the sport's allure. These experiences, as Emily Dresen, the Alliance's Director of Funding and Events, points out, can become gateways to unforgettable moments at the racetrack. Whether it's the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness, the Belmont Stakes, or the Breeders' Cup World Championships, each of these experiences embodies a piece of horse racing's rich tapestry, promising not just a race, but a celebration of the sport's heritage and spirit.