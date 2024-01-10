ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester’s Economy

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) has made a significant request for $8.3 million in funding. The allocation is intended for the refurbishment and renovation of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary (OSP) Prison Rodeo Arena. This request forms part of a larger appropriation request of $552 million presented to the state legislature. The funding for the rodeo arena is set to be overseen by a newly proposed entity, the Oklahoma State Penitentiary Prison Rodeo Revolving Fund.

Reviving the OSP Prison Rodeo

The primary objective of this fund allocation is to revive the OSP Prison Rodeo, a tradition that began in 1940 but was discontinued in 2009. The discontinuation was due to state budget constraints, personnel shortages, and the declining state of the arena. The proposed allocation is expected to provide opportunities for prison programs and stimulate economic development in McAlester.

Support from the ODOC and McAlester City Officials

The ODOC has already committed $1 million in rollover funds for the arena’s repair. The return of the rodeo is anticipated to be a substantial economic driver, attracting visitors and improving the city’s quality of life. City officials in McAlester have expressed their support for the funding request, recognizing the potential economic and cultural advantages of reviving the rodeo.

The OSP Prison Rodeo: A Tradition of Unique Events

The OSP Prison Rodeo has a rich history, attracting audiences for its unique and traditional rodeo activities. As such, the revival of the rodeo is expected to not only provide economic benefits but also cultural enrichment by reinstating a long-standing tradition that had been a major attraction for both locals and visitors alike.