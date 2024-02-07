Odisha's Mannata Mishra Clinches First International Medal at BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships

Unfurling new chapters in the history of Indian swimming, 17-year-old Mannata Mishra from Odisha has clinched a silver medal in the women's 200m Breaststroke event at the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024, held in New Delhi. This accomplishment marks Mannata's first venture into the international sporting arena and fortifies her position as a rising star in the Indian swimming circuit.

Odisha's Aquatic Prodigy

Mannata's journey into the world of competitive swimming began at a young age. Hailing from Odisha, her passion for the sport was nurtured at the Odisha IIS Swimming HPC, a high-performance training centre reputed for shaping national and international champions. Under the guidance of experienced coaches, Mannata honed her skills and etched her name in the annals of Odisha's sporting history.

A String of Victories

Before her international debut, Mannata made significant strides on the national front. She was part of the bronze-winning 4x100m women's medley relay team at the 37th National Games Goa 2023. Her consistent performances and unwavering dedication have now culminated in an international silver medal, making her the new poster girl for swimming in Odisha.

Official Recognition and Future Prospects

The Odisha Sports Department has officially recognized Mannata's success and extended their congratulations. As her achievements continue to pile up, the young swimmer is setting her sights on bigger goals. With the unwavering support of her coaches, fans, and the sports department, Mannata Mishra is poised to make more splashes in the international swimming arena.