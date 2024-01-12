en English
Cricket

Odisha Clinches Victory in Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Odisha has claimed victory in the Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024. The team clinched the title after a spirited performance against Karnataka in the final match, held at the Karnataka Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

Odisha’s Triumph Over Karnataka

Odisha, who were chasing a target of 94 runs, emerged victorious by six wickets. The win was all the more commendable, given the early loss of their skipper, Phula Saren, for a golden duck. However, Jamuna Rani Tudu and Basanti Hansda stepped up, making crucial contributions of 24 and 34 runs respectively. Their performance was instrumental in securing Odisha’s victory.

Jhili Birua: The Player of The Match

Jhili Birua, another key player from Odisha, was recognized as the Player of the Match in the final. Her exceptional skills on the field significantly contributed to the team’s success. In recognition of her efforts, she was amongst those honored in the B3 category, receiving a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a trophy.

Recognizing Outstanding Performers and Teams

Other outstanding performers in the tournament were Simu Das from Rajasthan for the B1 category and Menka Kumari from Delhi for the B2 category. Both received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a trophy. The runners-up team, Karnataka, was awarded Rs 80,000 and a trophy. Odisha, the triumphant winners, received Rs 1,04,000 and the championship trophy.

The Road to Victory

The tournament kicked off with 16 teams, and after three days of intense league play, Karnataka, Delhi, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh advanced to the semi-finals. Following victories against Delhi and Andhra Pradesh in the semi-finals, Karnataka and Odisha went head-to-head in the final. The tournament saw a total of 27 matches being played.

Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), extended his congratulations to the winners. He also announced that a Zonal Tournament would be held in Delhi in March, featuring the best players from the states representing their respective zones.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

