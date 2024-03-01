Odisha Chief Minister Unveils 'FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023' Coffee Table Book

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently released a unique coffee table book titled 'FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023', a comprehensive pictorial recount of the prestigious event, crafted by Sportstar, a leading sports magazine. This release marks a significant moment, celebrating the state's deep engagement with the sport of hockey and its successful hosting of the world cup at two notable venues - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Preserving Memories and Celebrating Success

The coffee table book, spanning 252 pages, is not just a collection of photographs but a vibrant narrative of the hockey world cup's fifteenth iteration, held in Odisha. It covers exhaustive on-field actions, cultural festivities, and the palpable excitement of spectators, encapsulating the essence of the world cup. Chief Minister Patnaik, in his message, highlighted Odisha's pride in hosting a 'hockey festival like no other,' which saw participation from top officials, players from 16 nations, global artists, and hockey enthusiasts worldwide.

A Testament to Odisha's Commitment to Hockey

The success of the event, according to Patnaik, symbolizes Odisha's unwavering dedication to promoting hockey and sports in general. The state's efforts in organizing the world cup at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela stand as a testament to its commitment. Ayon Sengupta, the Editor of Sportstar, remarked on Odisha's unique position in having hosted back-to-back FIH World Cups, attributing this success to the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state's long-standing support for hockey.

Spreading the Love for Hockey Through Storytelling

The release of the coffee table book serves a dual purpose - it is not only a celebration of Odisha's successful hosting of the hockey world cup but also an initiative to inspire the younger generation towards the sport. The book, with its outstanding photographs and rich production value, acts as a visual treat and provides an insightful look into the extensive preparations and efforts that made the event a success. The involvement of Sportstar and The Hindu Group in this project highlights the collaborative spirit aimed at spreading the love for hockey far and wide.

The release of 'FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023' coffee table book by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is a milestone in Odisha's sports history, underlining the state's role in reviving the glory of Indian hockey. It is a beacon of inspiration, not only for the people of Odisha but for sports enthusiasts across the nation, reinforcing the belief in the power of sports to unite and inspire.