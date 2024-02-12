Odisha and British Council Complete Successful Pilot Program: Mo School Abhiyan

In a landmark collaboration, the Government of Odisha and the British Council have jointly completed a successful pilot program, titled 'Mo School Abhiyan'. The initiative, which commenced under the aegis of the Premier League Primary Stars project, endeavored to promote sports in school education across 30 government schools in Odisha.

Advertisment

World-Class Coaching Training for Teachers

The program's cornerstone was the provision of world-class coaching training and resources to 54 teachers hailing from 30 districts of Odisha. This intensive training enabled them to deliver engaging and principles-based Physical Education (PE) and Personal, Social, Health, and Economic Education (PSHE) sessions to their students.

Enhanced Curriculum Integration and Access to Sports Facilities

Advertisment

A notable achievement of the Mo School Abhiyan pilot program was the enhanced integration of sports education into the curriculum of the participating schools. This integration was facilitated by the training imparted to the teachers, enabling them to weave sports and physical activities into their teaching methodologies seamlessly.

Moreover, the program ensured increased access to sports facilities for the students, providing them with the necessary infrastructure to hone their skills and foster their interest in various sports.

Culmination in a Sports Showcase League Event

Advertisment

The pilot program concluded with a grand sports showcase league event, where the trained teachers demonstrated their newly-acquired skills and conducted value-based workshops for the children. This event not only served as a platform for the teachers to exhibit their prowess but also instilled a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the students.

The partnership between the Government of Odisha and the British Council aims to support primary school teachers and coaches in improving the learning outcomes of students. By leveraging physical and health education, the collaboration seeks to boost the holistic development of children in Odisha.

As of 2024-02-12, the Mo School Abhiyan pilot program has been successfully completed, and the Government of Odisha and the British Council are exploring ways to expand the initiative to more schools across the state. This endeavor is a significant stride towards promoting sports education in schools and nurturing well-rounded individuals who will contribute positively to society.

Key Points: