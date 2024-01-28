Odermatt Dominates World Cup Super-G, Equals Miller's Record; Gut-Behrami Wins Women's Race

In a masterclass of skill and determination, Swiss ski champion Marco Odermatt clinched a commanding victory in the men's World Cup super-G race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Odermatt's magnificent performance on Sunday showcased his resilience, coming a day after a less successful race where he finished fourth, marking his first absence from the podium in 13 races.

Triumphant Return

The improved sunny conditions in Garmisch allowed Odermatt to execute an aggressive run, leaving no room for complacency. He led the Austrian competitor, Raphael Haaser, by a decisive 0.30 seconds. This triumph was Odermatt's ninth super-G win out of the last 16 and brought his total career victories to 33, equalling the record of American skiing legend Bode Miller.

Swiss Power

On the same day, Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen secured third place, achieving his first World Cup podium finish. The event highlighted the emergence of the next generation of Swiss ski racers, with Allmen's performance proving a testament to their growing prowess. Meanwhile, the U.S. Ski Team also posted strong results, with River Radamus finishing eighth and Ryan Cochran-Siegle finishing tenth.

Ladies' Super-G Event

On a parallel note, in the women's super-G event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami secured her sixth career victory on the Olympia delle Tofane course. The race was a challenging one, marked by several crashes, yet Gut-Behrami managed to narrowly defeat Stephanie Venier and Romane Miradoli. Her continued success at Cortina brings her halfway to Lindsey Vonn's record of 12 World Cup wins in the location. Despite her impressive track record, Gut-Behrami has not yet confirmed if she will participate in the Milan-Cortina Olympics in two years.