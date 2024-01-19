Oceanside High's Basketball Team Sparks Debate Over High Scoring Games

The Oceanside High boys' basketball team, a class B title contender boasting an unbeaten 11-0 record, has found itself at the center of a controversy that's shaking up the hardwood. Known for their high-scoring games, with a staggering average of 94.6 points per game this season, the team has been criticized for running up the score against their opponents. This came to a head following a 126-38 victory over Belfast, a win margin so lopsided that it sparked a conversation about the ethics of competition and fair play in high school sports.

The Complaints and the Response

The Maine Principals' Association (MPA) received several complaints about the game, prompting Oceanside Athletic Director Troy Smith to address the issue with the team. The team's head coach, Larry Reed, was quick to defend his players. Reed stressed that the team's objective is not to embarrass their opponents, but to focus on both individual and team goals. Key contributors to the team's high scores have been the Galley brothers, Carter and Cohen, who are chasing individual scoring records.

Diverse Opinions

The controversy has split opinions among school athletic directors. Cony's TJ Maines, for instance, sees no issue with Oceanside's playing style, arguing that every player should have the opportunity to compete. However, other voices in the community have raised questions about the fairness of sports schedules and classifications and the competitive balance in high school basketball.

The Path Forward

While there's no clarity yet on whether the team will face sanctions for their continued high score margins, the matter has been addressed internally at Oceanside. As they prepare for their next game against Belfast on January 30, expectations are high for a more balanced competition. Regardless of the outcome, the debate about the ethics of 'running up the score' has highlighted the complexity of competitive sport and stirred a conversation that goes beyond the basketball court.