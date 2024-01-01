Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

In the throbbing heart of the ocean, where the Sydney to Hobart yacht race unfolds, a unique marine hazard lurks beneath the waves, as imposing as a large SUV and as unpredictable as the sea itself – the ocean sunfish (Mola mola). Among the many challenges faced by the sailors, the sunfish stands out with its colossal size and elusive nature, making each encounter a potential game changer.

Unforeseen Encounters: Sailors vs Sunfish

Michael Spies, a seasoned sailor with an impressive tally of 39 races, shared his harrowing experience with one such leviathan during the 2017 event. The collision with the sunfish caused the yacht’s rudder to snap and the vessel to take on water, setting the stage for an emergency evacuation in the treacherous waters of the Bass Strait. But this is not an isolated incident. Brad Kellett, another veteran of the race, has had three encounters with sunfish over his 31-year sailing career, including one that forced him to retire.

The Basking Behemoth: A Navigational Nightmare

What makes sunfish a particularly vexing challenge for sailors is their basking behavior. Often, they are difficult to spot until it’s too late, as they spend the majority of their time near the surface, warming up after deep dives for feeding. Despite their awkward appearance, sunfish are fascinating creatures, a source of endless curiosity for marine scientists.

Unraveling the Sunfish Enigma

Belonging to the Molidae family, sunfish are cousins to puffer fish, triggerfish, and boxfish. They boast a vertically oriented, truncated spine without ribs, a unique feature among fish. The largest recorded sunfish tipped the scales at an astounding 2,750 kilograms and measured over 3 meters in both length and height. These ectothermic creatures dive deep to feed and then surface to bask, replenishing their body temperature. The discovery of a Sydney Morning Herald newspaper fragment from 1883 inside a sunfish bears testament to their enduring presence in the oceans for at least 140 years. Public perception of sunfish is a study in contrasts, with some viewing them as purposeless while marine experts marvel at their unique evolutionary traits.