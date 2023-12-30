Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

Michael Spies, a seasoned sailor with experience from 39 Sydney to Hobart yacht races, encountered an unexpected adversary in 2017. His yacht, Hollywood Boulevard, collided with an ocean sunfish on the journey back to New South Wales, which resulted in a snapped rudder and a rapidly sinking vessel. The dramatic event culminated in the rescue of the crew by helicopter from the perilous Bass Strait.

Sunfish: The Silent Sailing Hazard

The ocean sunfish, or Mola mola, is the largest bony fish on the planet. It is renowned for its distinctive appearance and behavior, often seen floating on the water’s surface to bask in the sunlight. This very characteristic makes it a potential danger for unaware sailors. Sunfish can weigh as hefty as a large SUV, posing a substantial navigational threat due to their size and often invisible presence.

The Fascinating Marine Giant

Despite their awkwardness and a common perception of contributing little to the ecosystem, sunfish have fascinated marine scientists due to their unique evolutionary traits and survival strategies. They are widespread in tropical and temperate oceans worldwide and are distinguished by their vertical fins, lack of a swim bladder, and the ability to dive deep into cold waters for feeding. The discourse over their value and appeal has been a matter of dispute, with some seeing them as evolutionary accidents, while others regard them as remarkable creatures worthy of scientific curiosity.

Return to the Sea

As Spies sets sail in his 45th race, skippering the Maritimo 52, he does so with an increased understanding of the risks ocean sunfish pose during such events. His harrowing experience serves as a stark reminder of the unexpected challenges that can surface when traversing the vast and unpredictable sea.