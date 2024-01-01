Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers

During one of the most coveted yacht races in the world, the Sydney to Hobart, participants are facing a unique and potentially damaging threat – the ocean sunfish, or Mola mola. These giant creatures, the world’s largest bony fish, are turning into an unexpected hurdle for the seasoned sailors, causing significant damage and even leading to the abandonment of racing yachts.

The Unforeseen Encounter

In 2017, an experienced sailor, Michael Spies, had a perilous encounter with an ocean sunfish during the race. While sailing the yacht Hollywood Boulevard, his yacht struck a sunfish, causing the yacht’s rudder to snap and the vessel to take on water. The impact was so severe that it led to an aerial rescue from Bass Strait. Spies, who has an impressive record of 39 Sydney to Hobart races, found himself at the mercy of this giant creature of the deep.

Unpredictable Challenges of the Sea

The ocean sunfish, which can weigh as much as a large SUV, have long been a consistent hazard for Sydney to Hobart yachts. Often difficult to spot until it’s too late, these aquatic giants serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable challenges that the ocean can present, even to the most seasoned mariners. The largest recorded sunfish weighed a whopping 2,750 kilograms, measuring 3.25 meters in length and 3.6 meters in height.

A Unique Marine Species

The ocean sunfish, despite its seemingly awkward appearance and unconventional traits, is a fascinating creature for marine scientists. They belong to the Molidae family, related to pufferfish, triggerfish, and boxfish, and have distinctive features such as a truncated spine, no ribs, and a thick, rubbery hypodermis. Capable of deep dives to feed on gelatinous creatures, sunfish then return to the surface to bask in the sun and warm up. Their peculiar characteristics and behavior continue to intrigue scientists and the public alike, despite a viral Facebook rant in 2017 that called them a ‘joke’ and compared them to ‘giant dinner plates.’