Occitania Sailing Team Eyes Victory in 2024 After Securing Second in National Women's Sailing Trophy

After an impressive run in 2023, the Occitania Sailing Team, comprising eight remarkable women from the region, is setting its sights on victory in the 2024 national women's sailing trophy, Women Leading & Sailing. Despite not participating in all stages last year, the team managed to secure a commendable second place, demonstrating their prowess and determination. With a goal to compete in five events this year, the team, led by Lisa Spiller, is on a quest for triumph, backed by their passion for sailing and a strong sense of camaraderie.

Advertisment

Building a Dream Team

Lisa Spiller, the driving force behind the Occitania Sailing Team, shares her lifelong passion for sailing, rooted in her childhood experiences along the Etang de Thau. The encounter with a female crew reignited her zeal for regattas, propelling her to form a team and tackle the challenges of the Women Leading & Sailing trophy. Alongside teammates Valentine Lauret, Clara Lemaire, Doris Wetzel, Coline Bouveret, Ana Yun, Sabine Lachenal, and Caroline Roullier, the team showcases a blend of expertise and enthusiasm, aiming to elevate women's participation in sailing.

Charting the Course to Success

Advertisment

The Occitania Sailing Team's journey in the national trophy has been marked by rapid progress and notable achievements. From a commendable 7th place in their debut at Pornichet to clinching victories in Antibes and La Rochelle, the team's upward trajectory is evident. Their second-place finish in the finals of the 2023 national trophy underscores their potential and sets the stage for their ambitious campaign in 2024. With Lisa Spiller at the helm, the team is dedicated to refining their skills and strategies, aiming for excellence in the upcoming events.

Future Horizons

As the Occitania Sailing Team gears up for the 2024 season, their aspirations extend beyond the national trophy. With eyes set on the Tour Voile and possibly the Transat Jacques-Vabre, the team's journey is a testament to their commitment to advancing women's sailing. Their quest for partners and support highlights the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The upcoming event in Palavas presents a unique opportunity for the team to showcase their talent and strategy, reinforcing their position as formidable contenders in the sailing community.

As the Occitania Sailing Team embarks on their 2024 campaign, their story of passion, resilience, and teamwork serves as an inspiration to aspiring sailors and a beacon for the promotion of women's sailing. With each race, they not only compete for victory but also sail towards a future where the waters are open to all, regardless of gender.