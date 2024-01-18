Oakland vs Milwaukee: An Exciting Clash in NCAA Women's Basketball

In a pivotal clash at the Athletics Center O'rena on January 18, 2024, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies women's basketball team will face off against the Milwaukee Panthers. The match, which is part of the NCAA Women, Regular Season tournament, is slated to begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Advertisment

Season Performance

The Oakland team enters the arena with a season record of 7 wins and 8 losses, having recently clinched a home victory against Detroit Mercy with a score of 89-55. The team’s triumphant performance was bolstered by Kennedie Montue and Miriam Ibezim. In contrast, the Milwaukee Panthers, with a record of 10 wins and 9 losses, are also coming off a home win against Youngstown State, with a final score of 66-58, courtesy of leading performances from Kamy Peppler and Anna Lutz.

Betting and Stats

Advertisment

No betting line has been established for this game. However, both teams have demonstrated noteworthy performance against the spread this season, with Oakland at 3-3-0 and Milwaukee at 6-6-0. Interestingly, Oakland's points per game average surpasses the points Milwaukee typically allows, while Milwaukee's points per game fall slightly short of what Oakland generally concedes.

Players to Watch

The spotlight will be on key players from both teams. Oakland's roster boasts the likes of Brooke Daniels, Linda van Schaik, Markyia McCormick, Maddy Skorupski, and Alexis Johnson. On the other side of the court, Milwaukee's leading lights include Kendall Nead, Kamy Peppler, Jorey Buwalda, Anna Lutz, and Jada Donaldson. The performance of these players is likely to have a significant impact on the game's outcome.

With the stakes high and the anticipation mounting, fans are eagerly waiting to see which team will emerge victorious in this critical matchup. Those keen on catching Women's NCAA Basketball games throughout the season can sign up for Fubo.