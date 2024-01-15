en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes

The green fields of Oakland’s Soccer Club are a sanctuary of solace for many young athletes, most of whom hail from the city’s low-income Black and Latino communities. However, these fields are more than just a haven for soccer enthusiasts; they’ve emerged as an unlikely front in the battle against mental health issues among youth. Spearheading this initiative is Sergio Ramos, a former police officer turned coach, who understands the hardships and trauma that his young players endure.

Rising Mental Health Concerns Among Youth

Recent findings from a study published in JAMA Network Open shed light on the alarming mental health crisis among Black and Latino youth. The research indicates a higher propensity for depression and suicide among these demographics, underlining the urgent need for supportive and preventative measures beyond traditional clinical settings. This revelation has sparked essential conversations among community figures, particularly coaches, who interact closely with these youngsters.

Turning Coaches into Mental Health Guardians

In response to this escalating crisis, professional soccer teams Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul have taken the initiative to equip their coaches with the necessary tools to recognize and address mental health issues. These teams hosted a workshop in collaboration with the Positive Coaching Alliance and UCSF’s Benioff Children’s Hospitals. The aim was to train coaches to identify warning signs of mental health struggles and provide appropriate support to their players.

Shifting Paradigms: Towards Empathy and Proactivity

This initiative reflects a paradigm shift in addressing behavioral issues among young athletes. Coaches, who often double as mentors and role models for their players, are now encouraged to approach behavioral challenges with understanding and empathy, rather than punitive measures. By fostering an environment of support and open dialogue, the Oakland Soccer Club is striving to create an empathetic and proactive stance on mental health, setting a precedent for other sports organizations across the nation.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
Elaine Larson, professor of epidemiology emerita at Columbia University, urges homeowners to redefine their cleaning habits, emphasizing that hygiene should take precedence over aesthetics. According to Larson, the home’s high-traffic areas that come in daily contact with food and humans require regular and meticulous cleaning. This is contrary to popular belief that tasks like vacuuming
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
3 mins ago
Halloween Creativity, Soccer Dreams, Health Advice, and Digital Safety
Kush: The Cheap Drug Fuelling a Severe Addiction Crisis
3 mins ago
Kush: The Cheap Drug Fuelling a Severe Addiction Crisis
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
2 mins ago
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
3 mins ago
Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight
From Bullied Schoolgirl to Gladiator Diamond: The Inspiring Journey of Livi Sheldon
3 mins ago
From Bullied Schoolgirl to Gladiator Diamond: The Inspiring Journey of Livi Sheldon
Latest Headlines
World News
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
23 seconds
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
40 seconds
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
46 seconds
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
46 seconds
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
1 min
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
1 min
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
2 mins
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
2 mins
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
2 mins
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
8 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
31 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
60 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app