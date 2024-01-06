Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs Green Bay Phoenix: A Horizon League Showdown

This Saturday, January 6, 2024, marks an exciting time for NCAA Basketball enthusiasts as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies go head-to-head with the Green Bay Phoenix in a heated Horizon League clash. The Athletics Center Orena in Oakland, Michigan sets the stage for this much-anticipated face-off, which is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live via the CBS Sports App or stream it online, although regional restrictions may apply.

Equal Grounds

The match-up is shaping up to be a nail-biter. Both teams have a balanced record against each other in their last ten encounters, standing at an even 5-5. This symmetry in performance reflects the competitive nature of this face-off, promising an exciting game as both teams vie for dominance in the league.

The Golden Grizzlies: A Mixed Season

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies enter the game with a balanced 8-8 record. They are coming off a high-scoring victory over the Panthers, with a scintillating scoreline of 100-95, marking their highest point tally of the season. The victory, however, is a bright spot in an otherwise fluctuating season. This upcoming game offers the Golden Grizzlies an opportunity to build momentum and turn their season around.

The Phoenix: Rising High

On the other side of the court, the Green Bay Phoenix have a slightly better 9-7 record. They have been on a roll, securing victories in five of their last six games, including a comfortable 69-51 win in their most recent match. The Phoenix have been performing consistently well and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

The Last Encounter

The last time these two teams squared off was in February 2023, where Oakland emerged victorious with a scoreline of 59-47. As they prepare to meet again, both teams will be keen on asserting their dominance and carving a winning path in the league. With evenly matched records and high stakes, this game promises to be a thrilling spectacle for all basketball fans.