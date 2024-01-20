Oakland Athletics in Search of a Temporary Home: Salt Lake City in the Running

As the Oakland Athletics' lease at the Oakland Coliseum comes to a close post the 2024 season, the team is in a quest for a temporary home before their new ballpark in Las Vegas opens its gates in 2028. In this pursuit, the team's leadership has recently turned its gaze towards Salt Lake City, exploring the potential of Smith's Ballpark, currently the den of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. The Bees are gearing up to shift to their new ballpark in South Jordan in 2025. If the Athletics decide to pitch their tents at the South Jordan ballpark, it would require the Bees to extend their stay at Smith's Ballpark for three more seasons.

Exploring the Prospects

The Larry H. Miller Company, the architect of Smith's Ballpark, has shown a positive attitude towards accommodating the Athletics' needs. The state also seems to be open to hosting the team. The Athletics' temporary home hunt has not been limited to Salt Lake City. They have also considered Sacramento's Sutter Health Park. A's team president, Dave Kaval, has outlined several potential temporary options, which include a return to the Coliseum, sharing Oracle Park with the Giants, or relocating to Las Vegas Ballpark, where the Triple-A Aviators currently play.

A Struggle Amidst Declining Attendance

This comes at a time when the Athletics are grappling with declining attendance at the Coliseum. They attribute this slump to the venue's deteriorating condition and a lack of a competitive team on the field. This adds a layer of urgency to the search for a new home.

An Array of Options

Other temporary homes under consideration include the home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the Reno Aces, and Oracle Park. The Athletics also toured the construction site of a new baseball stadium in South Jordan, Utah, keeping all options open. With the MLB releasing the next season's schedule in July each year, the Athletics have a pressing need to decide on their interim abode soon to work out logistics and get necessary approvals in place.

In this journey, Salt Lake City and the Larry H. Miller Company have shown interest in hosting the Athletics, opening up the possibility of bringing MLB to the city on a more permanent basis. However, the decision remains to be seen, casting a curious suspense on the future of the Athletics and their fans.