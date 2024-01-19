Oakland Athletics Eye Salt Lake City as Potential Interim Home

It's the bottom of the ninth inning for the Oakland Athletics in their longtime home stadium. With a contract expiring at the end of 2024 and a strained relationship with their current community, the team is scouting for an interim home. Among the possible contenders is Salt Lake City, Utah, raising eyebrows and concerns among their fanbase.

The Quest for a Temporary Home

The A's are set to move to Las Vegas in 2028, upon the completion of their new $1.5 billion stadium. However, the intervening years pose a challenge, requiring a temporary location for their games. Among those considered are Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City and Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, as well as other locations. However, the Oakland Coliseum, their current home, seems unlikely to continue housing the team due to a strained relationship between team owner John Fisher and the Oakland community.

Salt Lake City: A Viable Option?

Major League Baseball and the Oakland Athletics are seriously considering Salt Lake City's Smith's Ballpark as a contender. The stadium has been identified for its capacity and availability. However, the prospect of moving the team to Utah, over 600 miles away from Oakland, is causing unrest amongst fans. The distance would make it challenging for local fans to attend games, exacerbating the already strained relationship with the community.

The Impact on Athletics' Fanbase

Fisher's actions in considering such a distant location are perceived as dismissive of the Athletics' loyal fans. The concern is that by the time the team settles in Las Vegas, there may be few fans left to support them. The Larry H. Miller Company, in talks with the Athletics about the new stadium in South Jordan, Utah, has plans to boost the stadium's capacity to about 11,000 to accommodate a potential move. However, this may not suffice if the fanbase dwindles due to the interim distance.

In conclusion, the next few seasons will be a testing time for the Athletics, their fans, and whichever city becomes their temporary home. Only time will tell if the move will be a home run or a swing and a miss for the team and their supporters.