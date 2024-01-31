NYSPHSAA Relocates Boys Basketball Championships to Binghamton

In a significant move, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced on Wednesday that the Boys Basketball Championships will be relocated from Glens Falls to Binghamton's Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The decision to shift the venue for the championship tournament from 2025 to 2027 was finalized after a close vote of 12-10 by the Executive Committee. The move breaks Glens Falls' recent three-year hosting streak and marks a return to Binghamton, which had previously served as the tournament's location from 2017 to 2019.

A Shift in Tradition

The decision represents a significant break from tradition. Glens Falls had been home to the tournament for 35 years until Binghamton took over the reins in 2017. After a short stint, the tournament returned to Glens Falls, only to be moved back to Binghamton after this recent vote.

Financial Considerations at Play

Financial considerations played a key role in the decision to move the tournament. Binghamton's bid included a contribution of $20,000 to NYSPHSAA each year, in addition to providing free athletic trainers. Unfortunately, Glens Falls' bid was misinterpreted over $22,000 in Warren County bed tax funds that were going to the state association each year.

Disappointment in Glens Falls

The decision has been met with disappointment by Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins and his city's bid supporters. The Mayor, believing the Glens Falls' proposal was superior, had anticipated retaining the city's status as the tournament's host. Despite the setback, there is a glimmer of hope. The contract with Binghamton is signed for three years only, implying Glens Falls could have another shot at reclaiming the hosting rights in the future. The city looks forward to advice from the NYSPHSAA on how to improve their bid and is eager to work with partners and supporters to bring the championships back to Glens Falls.