NYSPHSAA Executive Committee Decides Future of High School Sports

In a pivotal meeting on January 31, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) made significant decisions concerning future high school sports championships and rule changes. The gathering, overseen by NYSPHSAA President, Russell Bartlett, set the course for high school athletics in the state for the coming years.

Venues for Future Championships Announced

Key outcomes of the meeting included the determination of nine championship sites for the 2025-2027 period. The Boys Basketball championships will now be hosted by Binghamton, a decision endorsed by a 12-10 vote, marginally surpassing the bid submitted by Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Binghamton's bid offered superior financial benefits to the association, which factored into the final verdict. The Softball State Championships found a home at the Greenlight Networks Grand Slam Park, the sole contender for the event's venue.

Another significant decision was the establishment of a rotational system for the Skiing State Championships. The event will alternate between Gore Mountain, Whiteface Mountain, and Bristol Mountain. The Boys Lacrosse State Finals will be held at Hobart & William Smith Colleges, while Hudson Valley Community College has been earmarked to host the Game Day Cheer State Championships from 2024-26.

Expansion of State Championships

Proposals to expand state championships received the green light for Boys Volleyball, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track & Field. Decisions on the expansion of state championships for Girls Volleyball, Tennis, and Football are slated for the May 1 meeting.

Safety Measures and Rule Changes

The introduction of the MyLightning Tracker app, a safety measure for outdoor sports, was approved for implementation in 2024. Furthermore, several rule revisions across a range of sports received sanction. This included the trial use of a shot clock in lacrosse and the approval of metal cleats for Modified softball.

The meeting wrapped up with the announcement that the next NYSPHSAA Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for May 1 at the same venue.