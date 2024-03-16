NYC's A3FC Soccer Program: Empowering Migrant Kids Through Sport, Support, and Community

In the heart of New York City, a unique soccer program, A3FC, is offering migrant children and young teens not just the chance to play their favorite sport, but also providing them with essential support services. Founded by 16-year-old Talya Landesberg, in collaboration with the local nonprofit Artists-Athletes-Activists, A3FC stands as a beacon of hope for families like that of Jocelyn Ruiz, who migrated from Venezuela. Witnessing her son's transformation, Ruiz credits the program for his academic and social improvements since their arrival over a year ago.

Advertisment

Creating a Safe Space Through Soccer

The A3FC program is designed to serve children aged 8 to 14, offering them free meals, uniforms, and transportation to the soccer field, along with assistance for their families in navigating paperwork. This initiative not only aims to introduce migrant children to the sport of soccer but also to foster an environment where they can find joy, companionship, and a sense of belonging. Landesberg's vision was inspired by the increasing challenges faced by migrant families in New York, particularly those living in shelters. Through her passion for soccer, she sought to create a platform for children to communicate and connect, transcending language barriers and cultural differences.

Building Community and Connections

Advertisment

The impact of A3FC extends beyond the soccer field. Parents, like Jenny Fernandez, have observed significant positive changes in their children's demeanor and social interactions since joining the program. The opportunity to be part of a team, wear a uniform, and make friends has been invaluable for these kids, many of whom have faced considerable upheaval and isolation in their young lives. Furthermore, the program facilitates connections among migrant families, creating a support network that helps them navigate their new environment with greater ease.

The Universal Language of Soccer

At the core of A3FC's success is the universal appeal of soccer—a sport that transcends linguistic and cultural barriers, allowing children from diverse backgrounds, including Afghanistan and Venezuela, to communicate and bond over their shared love for the game. This initiative not only provides migrant children with a much-needed escape and a sense of normalcy but also instills in them a feeling of inclusion and community. Artists-Athletes-Activists founder Power Malu emphasizes the program's role as a sanctuary for kids, offering them a platform to express themselves and find their place within a new community.

As A3FC continues to grow, its influence on the lives of migrant children in New York City serves as a powerful testament to the transformative power of sport and community support. By offering a space where children can play, learn, and thrive, Landesberg and her team are not just shaping young athletes; they are fostering a generation of confident, connected, and resilient individuals ready to face the challenges and opportunities of their new lives in the United States.