Nyck de Vries Directed by Court to Repay Loan with F1 Earnings

In a recent ruling by the Amsterdam District Court, former Formula 1 driver, Nyck de Vries, has been directed to pay back a €250,000 loan, along with 50% of his earnings from his partial 2023 Formula 1 season with AlphaTauri, to the lender, Investrand. The loan, granted in 2018 by Jeroen Schothorst's Investrand, was meant to back de Vries's Formula 2 campaign, with the understanding that if de Vries became an active F1 driver by 2022, he would repay it by surrendering 50% of his F1 earnings.

Dispute Over The Loan Agreement

The dispute originated from the loan contract's terms and whether de Vries's last-minute substitution for Alex Albon at the 2022 Italian GP, which led to a contract with AlphaTauri, qualified him as an active F1 driver. An initial ruling was in favor of de Vries, deeming his Monza appearance as a reserve driver and not a contracted race driver. However, the latest court ruling contradicted the initial judgment, upholding Investrand's argument that de Vries's participation in the Italian GP activated the loan repayment terms.

Implications of The Court's Decision

As a result of this verdict, de Vries, who has since lost his F1 drive and reverted to Formula E and WEC, is contemplating an appeal. De Vries's attorney posits that the court's interpretation clashes with the original intent of the agreement and de Vries's compliance with obligations up to and including 2022. The court's ruling has brought resolution to the legal matter, validating Investrand's claims and setting a precedent for similar disputes in the future.