NYCFC Bolsters Squad with Austrian Midfielder Hannes Wolf

New York City FC is welcoming Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf from Borussia Moenchengladbach, securing the 24-year-old's talents for the 2024 MLS season. Wolf is set to bolster the team's midfield with his significant European experience, having graced the fields of Bundesliga, Champions League, and Europa League. The four-year contract, with an option for 2028, is a clear testament to NYCFC's faith in Wolf's abilities.

Advertisment

Wolf's Journey to NYCFC

Wolf's journey has seen him play for Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, and Swansea City, winning multiple Austrian Bundesliga League titles and a domestic cup with Red Bull Salzburg. He also boasts a victory in the UEFA Youth League with the Academy. His journey extends to representing Austria's youth national team from the Under-15 to U-21 levels, scoring eight goals in 18 matches.

An Asset to the Team

Advertisment

Described as a creative, direct, and versatile player with a noteworthy defensive work-rate, Wolf's signing is anticipated to bring a much-needed boost to NYCFC. The team, which finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last year, looks to Wolf's inclusion to the roster as a stepping stone to better performance this season.

MLS Transfers and Signings

Meanwhile, other MLS teams have also been making moves in preparation for the 2024 season. LA Galaxy has signed forward Miguel Berry to a two-year contract following a trade with Atlanta United. Minnesota United acquired Alejandro Bran on a one-year loan from Costa Rican team Herediano, with an option to buy. Orlando City extended homegrown defender Michael Halliday's contract through 2025, with options for 2026 and 2027. DC United signed goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to a one-year deal, with options through 2027, following his selection in the MLS Draft and a strong season at the University of Wisconsin. In other news, former LAFC player Giorgio Chiellini transitions from the field to a coaching role after retiring in December, now serving as a Player Development Coach for LAFC.