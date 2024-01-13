NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks

The 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft was a day of surprises and strategic moves, paving the way for an exciting upcoming season. The day belonged to expansion teams Utah Royals and Bay FC, who participated in their first NWSL Draft, while established teams like Angel City, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, and Seattle Reign had to sit out of the first-round picks due to previous trades.

Utah Royals and Bay FC: Impactful First Picks

The Utah Royals made a strong impression, selecting University of North Carolina forward/midfielder Ally Sentnor as the first overall pick. With this move, they have significantly augmented their midfield and attack, showing their readiness to take on the upcoming season. Bay FC, on the other hand, chose UNC defender Savy King as their initial pick, laying a solid foundation for their defensive line.

North Carolina Courage: Trading Smart

Despite having traded away their first-round picks, the North Carolina Courage emerged as winners. The Courage acquired USWNT forward Ashley Sanchez and a substantial amount of allocation money, displaying shrewdness in their trading strategy. This move could potentially strengthen their attack and provide more flexibility for future player acquisitions.

Washington Spirit: A Night of Change

The Washington Spirit’s draft night was eventful, with trades involving Sam Staab and Ashley Sanchez, as well as drafting three new players. These new additions may take time to adjust to the professional level, suggesting a potential slow start to the Spirit’s 2024 season. Additionally, the team’s new head coach, Jonatan Giraldez, will not be joining until May, adding to the challenges the team might face in the early season.