Crime

NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez’s Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Philadelphia came to a standstill on a fateful Thursday night when the city’s beloved son and NWA wrestler, Darnell Kittrell, popularly known as Blk Jeez, found himself in the crosshairs of a terrifying carjacking incident. The event, however, took a shocking turn when Kittrell, armed and licensed, defended himself with his legally registered firearm against four masked assailants.

Unexpected Turn of Events

During the confrontation, Kittrell was shot in the hip. Despite the severity of his injury, he managed to thwart the attackers’ agenda, forcing them to flee the scene. The wound was non-life-threatening, and Kittrell was promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment. As of now, the police are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the perpetrators.

Unforeseen Setback

This unwelcome incident has dealt a significant blow to Kittrell’s plans for a triumphant return to the wrestling ring. He was scheduled to make his comeback at the NWA Paranoia event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This return was eagerly anticipated, as Kittrell had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, which he publicly disclosed in May 2023.

Challenges on Multiple Fronts

The ordeal of the carjacking incident adds to the difficulties Kittrell has been facing. Apart from the cancer, he has been dealing with multiple back fractures. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to aid his recovery process. Kittrell has been absent from the wrestling scene since February 2023, owing to these health issues.

Despite these setbacks, Kittrell’s spirit remains unbroken. As the investigation into the carjacking continues, the wrestling community, fans, and well-wishers around the world eagerly await his return to the ring, his resilience serving as an inspiration to many.

0
Crime Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

