NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW’s Streaming App from February 6

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has confirmed the release of new episodes of NWA Power on The CW’s streaming app. The episodes will start airing from Tuesday, February 6th, as part of an ongoing undisclosed agreement between the NWA and The CW. The release time is not yet declared, but it is expected to align with NWA’s regular Tuesday release schedule on YouTube.

Speculations Around NWA and The CW Partnership

The association between NWA and The CW has been a matter of conjecture since last autumn when NWA owner Billy Corgan hinted at inking deals with a top-20 network. This network was later reported to be The CW. However, the deal seemed uncertain after a controversial cocaine skit during an NWA pay-per-view in October, especially following The CW’s subsequent agreement to air WWE NXT starting in fall 2024.

Previous Interactions Between NWA and The CW

In November 2023, The CW uploaded eight episodes of NWA Power from September and October to its streaming app, but no further developments were disclosed. While Billy Corgan has signed two deals, including one for a reality show about his life and recent marriage, there have been no updates on the status of these projects or their airing details.

Anticipations and Potential Impact

The NWA’s collaboration with The CW app could potentially offer another viable destination for free agents and is anticipated to feature content from the NWA Paranoia event. This partnership represents a promising opportunity for the company and the wrestling business, with potential for increased exposure, financial gains, and opportunities for wrestlers.