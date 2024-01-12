en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW’s Streaming App from February 6

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW’s Streaming App from February 6

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has confirmed the release of new episodes of NWA Power on The CW’s streaming app. The episodes will start airing from Tuesday, February 6th, as part of an ongoing undisclosed agreement between the NWA and The CW. The release time is not yet declared, but it is expected to align with NWA’s regular Tuesday release schedule on YouTube.

Speculations Around NWA and The CW Partnership

The association between NWA and The CW has been a matter of conjecture since last autumn when NWA owner Billy Corgan hinted at inking deals with a top-20 network. This network was later reported to be The CW. However, the deal seemed uncertain after a controversial cocaine skit during an NWA pay-per-view in October, especially following The CW’s subsequent agreement to air WWE NXT starting in fall 2024.

Previous Interactions Between NWA and The CW

In November 2023, The CW uploaded eight episodes of NWA Power from September and October to its streaming app, but no further developments were disclosed. While Billy Corgan has signed two deals, including one for a reality show about his life and recent marriage, there have been no updates on the status of these projects or their airing details.

Anticipations and Potential Impact

The NWA’s collaboration with The CW app could potentially offer another viable destination for free agents and is anticipated to feature content from the NWA Paranoia event. This partnership represents a promising opportunity for the company and the wrestling business, with potential for increased exposure, financial gains, and opportunities for wrestlers.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
17 seconds ago
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
Philadelphia came to a standstill on a fateful Thursday night when the city’s beloved son and NWA wrestler, Darnell Kittrell, popularly known as Blk Jeez, found himself in the crosshairs of a terrifying carjacking incident. The event, however, took a shocking turn when Kittrell, armed and licensed, defended himself with his legally registered firearm against
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
11 mins ago
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
14 mins ago
Jerod Mayo: A New Era Begins for the New England Patriots
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
1 min ago
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
5 mins ago
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
7 mins ago
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Latest Headlines
World News
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
19 seconds
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
1 min
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
1 min
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
2 mins
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
5 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
7 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
8 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
8 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
28 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app