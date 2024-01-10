en English
Health

Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Nuun Hydration and Orangetheory Fitness Team Up: A New Era in Workout Hydration

In an industry-shaping collaboration, Nuun Hydration, a key player under Nestle Health Science, has joined forces with Orangetheory Fitness to revolutionize the fitness hydration landscape. This partnership has birthed the Nuun All Out Orange Flavored Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix, a groundbreaking product explicitly designed to enhance hydration during workouts more effectively than water alone.

Nuun All Out Orange: Redefining Hydration

Armed with a precise formulation, the Nuun All Out Orange drink mix is engineered to replenish the crucial minerals lost through sweat during rigorous workouts. This blend aims to sustain muscle function and fend off dehydration, providing fitness enthusiasts with a superior hydration option. Notably, the product is gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO, making it a suitable hydration companion for a broad spectrum of dietary needs.

Partnership for Optimal Performance

Scott Brown, Vice President of Fitness at Orangetheory Fitness, underscored the significance of correct electrolyte formulations and their delivery for athlete performance and recovery. This statement encapsulates why Nuun was handpicked as the ideal hydration partner for Orangetheory’s fitness program. The partnership is firmly rooted in the shared vision of both companies to enhance members’ performance and recovery through effective, scientifically-backed hydration.

A Healthier Hydration Choice

The new electrolyte powder drink mix boasts of containing five essential electrolytes and 90% less sugar than the leading electrolyte drink mix on the market. Available at select Orangetheory studios and online, the new flavor aims to raise the bar in proactive hydration. This partnership marks a significant stride in the fitness and hydration industry, bringing together two powerhouses committed to delivering optimized hydration solutions.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

