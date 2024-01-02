Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl

In an electrifying NCAA college football game, No. 13 LSU clawed back to secure a 35-31 victory over Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, 2024. The unanticipated hero of the night was LSU’s quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who stepped in to replace Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Nussmeier’s Stellar Performance

In his first college start, Nussmeier was a revelation, completing 31 of 45 passes for 395 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. His performance was defined by a critical 98-yard drive that ended in the winning touchdown with just over three minutes left. This drive was marked by significant completions to receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton, with Brian Thomas Jr. scoring the decisive touchdown.

Overcoming Deficit

Nussmeier’s steadfastness under pressure was instrumental in LSU overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit. His favorite target was Brian Thomas Jr., who had eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers also played a pivotal role, setting LSU’s career receiving yards record.

A Confidence Booster for LSU

LSU’s victory is seen as a significant confidence booster for the team. It is also viewed as a stepping stone for offseason improvements. This win marks a significant moment for LSU’s offense, which is transitioning to a post-Daniels era under Nussmeier’s leadership. Despite an impressive game by Wisconsin’s quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who threw for a season-high 378 yards and three touchdowns, the absence of their star running back Braelon Allen was keenly felt.