en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl

In an electrifying NCAA college football game, No. 13 LSU clawed back to secure a 35-31 victory over Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, 2024. The unanticipated hero of the night was LSU’s quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who stepped in to replace Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Nussmeier’s Stellar Performance

In his first college start, Nussmeier was a revelation, completing 31 of 45 passes for 395 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. His performance was defined by a critical 98-yard drive that ended in the winning touchdown with just over three minutes left. This drive was marked by significant completions to receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton, with Brian Thomas Jr. scoring the decisive touchdown.

Overcoming Deficit

Nussmeier’s steadfastness under pressure was instrumental in LSU overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit. His favorite target was Brian Thomas Jr., who had eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers also played a pivotal role, setting LSU’s career receiving yards record.

A Confidence Booster for LSU

LSU’s victory is seen as a significant confidence booster for the team. It is also viewed as a stepping stone for offseason improvements. This win marks a significant moment for LSU’s offense, which is transitioning to a post-Daniels era under Nussmeier’s leadership. Despite an impressive game by Wisconsin’s quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who threw for a season-high 378 yards and three touchdowns, the absence of their star running back Braelon Allen was keenly felt.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense

By Salman Khan

Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition

By Salman Khan

Bo Nix: A Salute to an NCAA Quarterback Legend

By Salman Khan

Liverpool Shatters Record in Victory over Newcastle: Salah Shines Amid Newcastle's Defensive Struggles

By Salman Khan

Michigan Wolverines Overcome Alabama in Thrilling Overtime Victory ...
@Football · 3 hours
Michigan Wolverines Overcome Alabama in Thrilling Overtime Victory ...
heart comment 0
Football’s Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024

By Salman Khan

Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
Mohamed Salah’s Double Strike Secures Liverpool’s Premier League Lead

By Salman Khan

Mohamed Salah's Double Strike Secures Liverpool's Premier League Lead
Liverpool’s Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents

By Salman Khan

Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
7 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
10 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
12 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
12 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
12 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
12 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
14 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
14 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
15 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
31 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app