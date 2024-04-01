Nuremberg Prodigy Can Uzun's 15 Goals Spark Europe-Wide Interest, Summer Move Likely

A rising star from Germany is gaining attention beyond the Bundesliga. Turkish youngster Can Uzun, the 18-year-old Nuremberg forward, showcased his prowess with two goals against Hertha Berlin, bringing his tally to an impressive 15 goals in the second division this season. Uzun's dazzling performances have not gone unnoticed, drawing interest from several clubs and signaling a likely move this summer.

Early Life and Career

Born in Regensburg, Can Uzun could have played for Germany but chose to represent Turkey, the country of his roots, after playing for its youth teams. His decision, influenced by his heart rather than career strategy, was announced with pride on social media. Uzun's commitment to Turkey over Germany has been respected by the German soccer federation, which has wished him success in his future endeavors.

Rising Star on the Field

Uzun's second goal in the recent 3-3 draw against Hertha was a standout moment, weaving past four defenders to slot the ball home. His versatility on the field, being comfortable with the ball at his feet or running into dangerous positions, has contributed to his impressive goal tally. Uzun's skill set makes him a desirable prospect for clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Newcastle, Brighton, and Everton, all reportedly interested in securing his services.

What's Next for Uzun?

While rumors have linked Uzun to Eintracht Frankfurt, the player himself has stated that nothing is certain regarding his transfer. Nuremberg's sporting director, Dieter Hecking, has humorously noted that every goal Uzun scores potentially increases his transfer value by a million. As the summer transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen where