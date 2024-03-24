NU-Nazareth Triumphs Over La Salle-Zobel, Secures Second Win in UAAP Season 86 JHSBB

MANILA -- National University-Nazareth School demonstrated their prowess on the court after a brief hiatus, defeating De La Salle-Zobel with a convincing score of 90-75 in the UAAP Season 86 junior high school basketball tournament. The match, held on Sunday at the FEU-Diliman Gym, showcased the superior skills of the Bullpups, propelling them to their second consecutive victory in this inaugural event.

Dynamic Duo Leads the Charge

Rob Celiz and Mot Matias emerged as the game's standout players, contributing significantly to their team's success. Celiz, channeling his father's legacy, scored 21 points, including five three-pointers. Matias, on the other hand, displayed exceptional playmaking abilities with 12 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds. Their performances were pivotal in NU-Nazareth's dominating win, with head coach Kevin de Castro lauding Matias's role as the team's facilitator.

Opponents Struggle to Keep Pace

De La Salle-Zobel, facing their first defeat of the season, struggled to match NU-Nazareth's intensity. Despite Vince Magan's 16 points and Kyean Gubat's 15, the Junior Archers could not overcome the Bullpups' onslaught. Meanwhile, FEU-D and University of Santo Tomas also notched victories in their respective games, with FEU-D's comprehensive win over Adamson University and UST's Lorenz Cinco leading the charge against Ateneo de Manila University.

Implications for the Tournament

This victory not only solidifies NU-Nazareth's standing in the tournament but also sets a high bar for performance and teamwork. As teams adjust their strategies and prepare for upcoming matches, the Bullpups' display of skill and determination will undoubtedly influence the dynamics of the UAAP Season 86 junior high school basketball tournament. With promising talents like Celiz and Matias, the season promises exciting developments and intense competition among the young athletes.