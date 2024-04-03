NU Bulldogs Triumph Over UE Red Warriors in Straight Sets, Boost UAAP Season 86 Standings

MANILA — National University (NU) showcased a commanding performance in UAAP Season 86, overpowering the University of the East (UE) in a men's volleyball match at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City. The Bulldogs, led by Jade Disquitado's stellar 16-point outing, clinched a straight-set victory, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22, on Wednesday, signaling a strong return to their winning ways.

Team Effort and Key Performances

NU's team coach, Dante Alinsunurin, praised the collective effort of his squad, highlighting the contribution of players off the bench. "Sobrang naging maganda yung laro namin dahil team effort talaga," Alinsunurin expressed. Besides Disquitado's impressive scoreline, Leo Aringo also made significant contributions with 15 points, bolstering the Bulldogs' attack. Joshua Retamar's playmaking was another highlight, as he delivered 19 sets and showcased his defensive skills with two digs.

UE's Fightback and the Bulldog's Response

In a determined bid to overturn their fortunes, the Red Warriors, trailing by two sets, attempted a comeback in the third set, tying the game at 20. This effort was spearheaded by Tebs Aligayon's impactful backrow hit. However, the Bulldogs quickly regained their rhythm, pulling ahead through Disquitado's effective attacks and a formidable block that thwarted Aligayon's efforts, sealing the victory for NU. Aligayon, leading the charge for UE, scored 12 points in a valiant effort for his team.

Looking Ahead: Upcoming Challenges

With this win, NU improves its standing to 8-2, demonstrating its prowess and determination in the tournament. The Bulldogs are set to face Ateneo de Manila University, a matchup eagerly anticipated by fans and analysts alike, promising another showcase of high-quality volleyball. On the other side, the Red Warriors, now at 1-8, aim for redemption against De La Salle University, highlighting the competitive spirit that permeates UAAP Season 86's men's volleyball tournament.

This victory not only cements NU's position as a formidable contender in the league but also sets the