NU Bulldogs Triumph Over DLSU, Clinching Sixth Consecutive Victory in UAAP Season 86

MANILA — In a thrilling Saturday afternoon showdown at the Araneta Coliseum, the National University (NU) Bulldogs extended their winning streak to six consecutive matches by defeating De La Salle University (DLSU) in the first round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament. The match ended with scores of 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, showcasing the Bulldogs' dominance and strategic prowess on the court.

Match Highlights and Key Performances

NU’s victory was spearheaded by standout performances from Leo Aringo and Jade Disquitado, who not only led the team’s offensive with 20 and 19 points respectively but also played crucial roles in defense. Aringo’s contribution extended beyond scoring, with a dig and a reception, while Disquitado added 13 excellent receptions to his tally. The Bulldogs' strategy and coordination were further highlighted by Joshua Retamar's impressive 22 excellent sets, enabling NU to maintain a competitive edge throughout the match.

Despite facing a setback in the third set, NU demonstrated resilience and tactical excellence. After trailing behind La Salle, a pivotal moment occurred midway through the final set when NU scored five straight points, creating a significant gap. This momentum shift was crucial for the Bulldogs, allowing them to secure a comfortable lead and ultimately, the match victory, thanks to a combined effort that included key points from Obed Mukaba and a decisive service error from DLSU’s Vince Maglinao.

DLSU’s Attempted Comeback and Standout Players

The Green Spikers, on the other hand, showcased their fighting spirit, particularly after enduring losses in the first two sets. They initiated the third set with a promising five-to-one spurt, momentarily gaining the upper hand. This set saw contributions from Billie Anima and a crucial block by Maglinao on Aringo, demonstrating DLSU's potential to challenge NU’s dominance. JM Ronquillo emerged as a key player for La Salle, leading his team with 22 points, supported by Maglinao's 13 points.

Looking Forward: Implications for the Teams

As the UAAP Season 86 progresses, NU’s victory not only solidifies their position at the top of the league standings but also sets a high standard for the remaining matches. Coach Dante Alinsunurin expressed optimism about the team’s current trajectory, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement and adjustments in strategy. For DLSU, this match serves as a critical learning opportunity, highlighting areas for growth and the potential for a strong comeback in future rounds.

The Bulldogs’ six-match winning streak is a testament to their hard work, strategic planning, and exceptional talent. As they look ahead, the focus will be on maintaining this momentum, while other teams will undoubtedly be keen on challenging NU’s dominance. This victory not only cements NU’s reputation as a formidable contender in UAAP Season 86 but also sets the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament ahead.