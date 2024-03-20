NU Bulldogs Extend Winning Streak to 7, Dominating UP in UAAP Season 86 Volleyball

MANILA – In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, the National University (NU) Bulldogs secured their seventh consecutive victory in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament, leaving the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons searching for their first win. The match, held on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, saw the Bulldogs overpower the Maroons in straight sets, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16.

Stellar Performances Lead the Charge

Nico Almendras, a standout player for the Bulldogs, showcased his exceptional talent by scoring 18 attack points from 27 attempts, contributing significantly to the team's victory. His performance was complemented by Mano Sumagui's defensive prowess, who amassed 14 excellent receptions. The duo's efforts were instrumental in NU's ability to maintain control throughout the game, particularly in the decisive third set where they widened the gap and sealed their triumph.

Overcoming Early Struggles

Despite facing challenges in the early stages of the match, the Bulldogs remained undeterred. Coach Dante Alinsunurin highlighted the team's ability to overcome a slow start, a testament to their resilience and strategic prowess. "We had a great game. Even though we struggled at the beginning, we managed to pull through and take control of the match," Alinsunurin explained. This victory not only extends their winning streak but also solidifies their position as strong contenders for the championship.

Looking Ahead

The Bulldogs' latest win underscores their dominance in the league and their continuous improvement as the tournament progresses. Alinsunurin expressed satisfaction with the team's growth, emphasizing the importance of gaining valuable experience with each game. As they prepare for their next matches, the Bulldogs are focused on maintaining their momentum and striving for excellence. With their sights set on the championship, NU's remarkable journey in UAAP Season 86 continues to captivate volleyball fans nationwide.

As the tournament unfolds, the Bulldogs' winning streak stands as a testament to their hard work, dedication, and team spirit. Their ability to consistently perform at a high level sets a benchmark for excellence in the sport, making them a team to watch as they pursue their championship aspirations.