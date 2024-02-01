NRL's Landmark Decision Upheld: Brad Fittler Backs Suspension Ahead of Las Vegas Game

In a landmark decision by the National Rugby League (NRL), the influential Sydney Roosters prop, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, will not be partaking in the inaugural game in Las Vegas. Brad Fittler, a respected figurehead of the Sydney Roosters, has endorsed this move, underscoring the league's commitment to uphold its code of conduct, even at the cost of sidelining high-profile players.

Brad Fittler Supports NRL's Decision

Despite the absence of Waerea-Hargreaves, Fittler remains optimistic about the success of the event. His confidence stems from the rich roster of talent that the NRL boasts, capable of captivating audiences even without the presence of its popular Roosters prop. The NRL's decision sends a powerful message about the league's values, prioritizing integrity over individual star power.

NRL's Ambitious Venture to Las Vegas

This pioneering move by the NRL to bring its inaugural game to Las Vegas marks a significant step in its international expansion. The decision not only aims to showcase the prowess of its players on an international level but also to broaden its fanbase beyond its traditional territories. The move is seen as a daring yet calculated risk by the NRL, designed to spotlight the league and its top-tier athletes in the United States.

Exclusive Access for Premium Subscribers

Personal Stories and New Beginnings

The article also sheds light on the personal journey of player Kotoni Staggs reuniting with his family in the United States during the inaugural game. It emphasizes Staggs and his team's focus on a strong start to the new season, aimed at overcoming the disappointment of their previous grand final result. With the stage set for the commencement of the NRL Telstra Premiership season on American soil, the spotlight is on the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters, as they prepare for the double-header at Allegiant Stadium.