en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

NRL Star Luke Burgess Announces Engagement to Long-Time Girlfriend, Tori May

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:13 am EST
NRL Star Luke Burgess Announces Engagement to Long-Time Girlfriend, Tori May

NRL star, Luke Burgess, has taken a leap of faith in his personal life, announcing his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Tori May. The 36-year-old shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of the couple’s intimate celebration at Shelly Beach in New South Wales.

A Moment to Remember

Among the photos shared on the social media platform, one captured May, donned in a bikini, proudly showcasing her engagement ring. Another photo highlighted the couple’s affection for each other, with Burgess and May seen sharing a kiss and embrace. The date of the special moment, 23/12/23, was included in Burgess’ caption, along with an enthusiastic ‘She said YES!’

Next Chapter for Burgess and May

Expressing his excitement for the engagement, Burgess conveyed eagerness to begin the next chapter of their lives together. The couple, who first started dating in early 2020, share a one-year-old daughter named Charlotte. In addition to Charlotte, Burgess also has an eight-year-old daughter, Grace, from a previous relationship with Yolanda Hodgson.

From Rugby to Romance

Burgess, known for his successful rugby career, first made his name in the UK with Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League. After winning a title in 2009, he moved to Australia to play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he signed alongside his three brothers. The news of his engagement drew a wave of congratulatory messages from family, fans, and celebrity friends on social media, marking a joyous end to the year for Burgess and May.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance

By Salman Khan

Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match

By Salman Khan

Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory

By Salman Khan

Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos

By Salman Khan

Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams ...
@Philippines · 14 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams ...
heart comment 0
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches

By Salman Khan

Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game

By Salman Khan

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
Marco Jansen’s Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India

By Salman Khan

Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
China’s Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions

By Salman Khan

China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
2 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
4 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
5 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
6 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
6 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
10 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
12 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
14 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
14 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app