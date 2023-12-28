NRL Star Luke Burgess Announces Engagement to Long-Time Girlfriend, Tori May

NRL star, Luke Burgess, has taken a leap of faith in his personal life, announcing his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Tori May. The 36-year-old shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of the couple’s intimate celebration at Shelly Beach in New South Wales.

A Moment to Remember

Among the photos shared on the social media platform, one captured May, donned in a bikini, proudly showcasing her engagement ring. Another photo highlighted the couple’s affection for each other, with Burgess and May seen sharing a kiss and embrace. The date of the special moment, 23/12/23, was included in Burgess’ caption, along with an enthusiastic ‘She said YES!’

Next Chapter for Burgess and May

Expressing his excitement for the engagement, Burgess conveyed eagerness to begin the next chapter of their lives together. The couple, who first started dating in early 2020, share a one-year-old daughter named Charlotte. In addition to Charlotte, Burgess also has an eight-year-old daughter, Grace, from a previous relationship with Yolanda Hodgson.

From Rugby to Romance

Burgess, known for his successful rugby career, first made his name in the UK with Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League. After winning a title in 2009, he moved to Australia to play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he signed alongside his three brothers. The news of his engagement drew a wave of congratulatory messages from family, fans, and celebrity friends on social media, marking a joyous end to the year for Burgess and May.