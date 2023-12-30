en English
Australia

NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women’s League by 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:50 pm EST
The National Rugby League (NRL) is set to provide a roadmap for its next expansion team by the end of 2024. This comes in the wake of the successful incorporation of the Dolphins as the 17th team, a move that has spurred discussions about further league expansion. Despite not making it to the top eight, the Dolphins have demonstrated commercial success and competitive performance, giving the league confidence in its expansion plans.

Anticipated Expansion

Introducing an 18th team, as proposed by the NRL, would eliminate the need for a bye, which was reintroduced with the Dolphins’ inclusion. The move would also provide additional television content with a ninth game added each week. Andrew Abdo, the NRL CEO, has signalled that not only will the plans for the 18th franchise be unveiled by the end of 2024, but a more comprehensive expansion strategy might also be disclosed.

NRLW Expansion

Additionally, there are plans to expand the women’s NRLW to 12 teams from its current 10. The NRLW is slated to maintain a nine-round season in 2023. A Papua New Guinea-based team is presently the most likely contender to become the 18th NRL team, although there is competition from Perth, New Zealand, and the North Sydney Bears. Following the selection of the Dolphins over two other local contenders, Brisbane is also expected to see more bids.

Timeline and Future Plans

The exact timeline for the introduction of the 18th team remains uncertain, but it is speculated that it may coincide with the end of the current TV deal in 2027. Expansion plans for the NRLW are more immediate, with a target of 2025 set for the addition of two teams, including the reintroduction of the New Zealand Warriors. The Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks, and Wests Tigers were the latest teams to join the NRLW, taking the league from six to ten teams in 2023.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

